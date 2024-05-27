Traders association shuts shops in protest

Siliguri: Business Association of Station Feeder Road (S F Road), shut shops on Monday and joined a protest against the setting up of food stalls on the road by Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC). They alleged that SMC had set up food stalls by blocking permanent shops in the area. On Monday, they called a strike and shut down shops in the market.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gautam Deb said: “Work on setting up stalls has not yet begun. The traders are confused. If they have any problems, they should come to me first. I have not received any complaints from them. Instead of that they closed down their own shops.”

SMC has decided to set up Siliguri’s first ‘Street Food Lane’ on this road. Therefore, kiosks are being constructed in the area. Those kiosks will be set up on both sides of the road.

According to the aggrieved traders, Gautam Deb during a prior meeting had assured them that the construction of the food lane would not disrupt the permanently established business in the area.

However, food stalls have already been erected in front of several permanent shops they claim. About 150 shops were closed on this day.

Deb clarified that any temporary vendors encroaching on footpaths will be relocated, but no permanent shops will

be affected.