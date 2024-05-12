Traders announce one-day trade strike

Cooch Behar: The ongoing tension between the District Traders Association and the Cooch Behar Municipality took a new turn with the traders association threatening a trade strike. Recently, the business association took a stand against the municipality, particularly regarding the hike in mutation taxes and various other issues.



In protest, the District Traders Association held a Press conference on Sunday and announced a symbolic one-day shutdown of businesses on May 17 in Cooch Behar town. Should their demands remain unmet, the association has threatened to escalate their protest with a larger movement in the coming days.

Motilal Jain, president of the District Traders Association, expressed frustration, stating: “The chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality is making unilateral decisions without considering our concerns. We submitted a memorandum of demands to the municipality on May 2, highlighting our grievances. However, it seems our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. If our demands are not addressed, we will be left with no choice but to resort to extreme measures.

Hence, we have called for a one-day symbolic business shutdown on May 17. If our issues persist even after this action, we will have no option but to escalate our protest. The responsibility for any disruption lies solely with the municipality..”

Chairman of Cooch Behar Municipality, Rabindranath Ghosh, responded: “I am currently away from Cooch Behar. I will provide a statement regarding this matter later.”