Trader refuses Kali Puja donation, assaulted

Raiganj: Tension gripped Tulshipara area in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district after a milk trader was allegedly beaten up by a group of miscreants for refusing to pay a forced Kalipuja donation of Rs 2,000. The injured trader, identified as Sajay Paul, has been admitted to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital with injuries.

The incident has triggered widespread resentment among traders in the locality, who have demanded strict police action to prevent recurrence of such extortion in the name of festive contributions.

According to police and local sources, the incident occurred on Monday night when Sajay Paul was returning home. The miscreants intercepted him on the road and demanded Rs 2,000 as a contribution for Kali Puja. When he offered Rs 200 instead, they reportedly became enraged, assaulted him brutally and even tried to strangulate him.

His wife, Simarani Paul said: “My husband was returning home when some local miscreants stopped him and demanded Rs 2,000 for Kali Puja. When he said he could only pay Rs 200, they attacked him.

They beat him severely and tried to choke him with his vest. We immediately took him to the hospital and lodged a complaint with the police later.”

Biswasroy Sarkat, Inspector in-charge of Raiganj Police Station, said: “We have received a complaint against miscreants. An investigation has been initiated and the culprits will be caught soon.”