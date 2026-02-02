Trader held for selling raw materials for illicit liquor

BALURGHAT: The Balurghat Police on Saturday evening arrested a trader for allegedly selling raw materials used in the manufacture of banned country liquor under the guise of a jaggery business. The police seized nearly one quintal of prohibited items during a raid conducted in the Tahabazar area of the town.

According to sources, the arrested person has been identified as Soumen Kundu (50), a resident of Bangi Baidyanathpara under Balurghat Police Station limits. Kundu had been running a jaggery business for several years. However, the police learnt that he was

illegally marketing a key ingredient used in brewing country liquor, locally known as “Bakar Guli”, by concealing it within his legitimate trade.

Following the tip-off, a special police team led by the Town Officer of Balurghat Police Station conducted a sudden raid at the trader’s warehouse on Saturday evening. During the search, the police recovered a large quantity of the banned material. Kundu was detained from the spot and later formally arrested. Addressing a press conference at Balurghat Police Station, DSP Headquarters Vikram Prasad said: “We are continuing our drive against the illegal liquor trade. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in such unlawful activities, and more arrests may follow based on the investigation.”