Trader found dead in Balurghat, one arrested

balurghat: A local trader was found murdered on Monday. He was identified as Prabir Dutta (62).

On Monday morning, his body was recovered from an empty field at Kamalpur which is under Patiram police station. An initial assumption revealed that the businessman was hacked to death. He was the resident of Agnishikha Club area of ward no. 20 under Balurghat Municipality. The body of the deceased had multiple injury marks.

The family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered. Meanwhile, a large police force-led by the Officer-in-Charge of Patiram police station Satkar Sangbo reached the spot after receiving the information. Later, the police recovered the body and sent it to Balurghat district hospital for post-mortem. One person was arrested in connection with the murder. He was identified as Kashinath Pahan.