‘Trade with B’desh through Hili Border could resume from July 23’

BALURGHAT: It has been informed that from July 23, trade operations through Hili Land Port to Bangladesh could resume if everything remains stable.

In this regard, Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Assistant Secretary of the Hili Exporters Association, commented: “There has been some improvement in Bangladesh’s situation. However, internet services are still unavailable and there is a nationwide curfew. Under these circumstances, normal trade operations are not feasible. Moreover, it has been informed by the Bangladesh government that import and export services will remain suspended on July 21 and 22. We hope that services will return to normal from Tuesday. If trade operations remain suspended, we will incur significant losses.”

Amidst recent turmoil in Bangladesh, the international trade service through Hili Land Port in South Dinajpur district has been halted. According to the Exporters Association from Sunday trade operations have ceased. Approximately 150 trucks laden with goods from South Dinajpur head towards Bangladesh every day. Among these goods, green chilli and onions are significant commodities.

“Since internet and phone services are unavailable in Bangladesh, we are unable to communicate with Bangladeshi businessmen from Hili. It is impossible to conduct normal trade operations without communication” added Agarwal. The situation remains tense as trucks laden with glassware and onions continue to queue up at the Hili border. However, if this situation persists, onions and green chili are likely to perish, resulting in substantial losses.

Meanwhile, out of the 323 students who had crossed over to India from Bangladesh through the Hili border have departed for their respective destinations. Subrata Kumar Barman, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Balurghat, stated: “All these students have returned to their residential areas. Most of these students were from Assam and Manipur. The district administration was prepared to assist them in every way possible. All the students who were from Nepal reached Siliguri by Sunday night and continued their journey to Nepal. The students from Manipur traveled to Manipur by flight on Monday.”