Trade unions call for 12-hour general strike in Hills on Monday due to ongoing bonus stalemate

Siliguri: Trade unions representing tea garden workers in the Darjeeling hills have announced a 12-hour general strike following a nine-hour meeting with management that ended without a resolution in the latest bonus negotiations on Sunday.

The fourth tripartite meeting at Shramik Bhawan in Siliguri lasted nine hours but did not resolve the deadlock, as workers are demanding a 20 per cent bonus while management is offering only 13 per cent. The strike, called by eight unions, will include a complete shutdown, with even two-wheelers not allowed in the Hills. Saman Pathak, a leader from the Parvatiya Shramik Sangathan Sammanaya Mach (PSSSM), said: “We are strict on our demand for a 20 per cent bonus.

The management’s offer of 13 per cent is unacceptable, which led to the strike. We request everyone’s support.” Since Sunday morning, tea garden workers have protested outside Shramik Bhawan, demanding a fair bonus ahead of the festive season, citing rising living costs.

The management remains firm on its “low” offer. The strike will run from 7 am to 7 pm.