Trade through Changrabandha Land Port shows signs of recovery

Cooch Behar: The Changrabandha land port in Cooch Behar district, which was significantly impacted by the unstable situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, is now seeing a gradual recovery as the situation stabilises. The disruption led to a sharp decline in trade between India and Bangladesh, but current trends indicate a positive shift.

According to sources within local business organisations, the number of trucks carrying goods to Bangladesh through the land port had plummeted during the crisis, from an average of 600 trucks per day to just 100. This decrease also affected Bhutanese trade, as Changrabandha serves as a key route for goods between Bhutan and Bangladesh also.

In September, the volume of trade through the port dropped by nearly 20 per cent.

The reduction in trade created a shortage of Indian products in Bangladesh, contributing to an economic slowdown. Both Indian and Bangladeshi business owners voiced concerns, prompting discussions to find solutions to revive the trade. Efforts made by entrepreneurs from both sides have begun to show results. Over the past two weeks, the pace of trade has significantly improved, with 350 to 375 trucks now crossing the border daily, carrying a variety of goods. Business leaders are optimistic about the future. “We are encouraged by the progress,” said Manoj Kanu, President of the Changrabandha Export Association. “If trade increases, it will benefit businessmen and strengthen the local economy.”

Bappa Ghosh, another local businessman, added: “Many were hesitant to engage in trade due to the unstable situation in Bangladesh. However, with the situation normalising, business is picking up once again.”

Truck driver Md. Hasibul, who regularly transports goods across the border, shared: “There were times when exports were delayed because of the crisis in Bangladesh. We were worried, but now the situation is much more stable.”