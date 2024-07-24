Trade resumes at Changrabandha land port after four-day halt

Cooch Behar: Foreign trade between India and Bangladesh, as well as Bhutan and Bangladesh, resumed on Wednesday through the Changrabandha land port in Cooch Behar district after a four-day halt. The trade resumed around 11 am and continued until the afternoon, bringing relief to the business community.



The trade suspension was caused by the anti-quota movement in Bangladesh, leading to losses exceeding Rs 10 crore for the businessmen. The resumption of exports to Bangladesh through the border has been welcomed with open arms by traders and exporters. Key figures present at the Changrabandha Immigration Check Post during the reopening included Santu Ghosh, Secretary of the Changrabandha Export Association, member Ranjit Ghosh and Bikash Saha, Secretary of the C&F Welfare Association. The student movement in Bangladesh had led to a halt in exports through Changrabandha land port since July 20, causing significant financial strain on traders, especially those dealing in raw materials. Over 300 trucks were stranded in long queues at the border. Typically, 200 to 250 vehicles traverse this route daily, facilitating business worth Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore each day. The four-day suspension resulted in losses surpassing Rs 10 crore.

Santu Ghosh, Secretary of the Changrabandha Exporters Association, commented: “Trade resumed on Wednesday after four days of suspension. The administration has designated trading hours from 11 am to 3 pm. On Wednesday, approximately 250 trucks were traded. Until the situation fully normalises, trade with Bangladesh will continue during these hours.” Bikash Saha, Secretary of the C&F Welfare Association, added: “We are very happy that trade exports have resumed. The people of this area depend on this trade, from truck owners to laborers. The stoppage since last Saturday caused significant issues for everyone. We are grateful for the administration’s initiative to restart trade.”