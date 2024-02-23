Trade licence: KMC targets Rs 75 cr revenue collection in FY 2024-25

Besides collecting a good amount as fine from sellers of single-use plastic, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) Licence department has been able to clock revenues worth Rs 54.72 crore so far from issuance and renewal of trade licences (Certificate of Enlistment).

The civic body, as learnt, conducts a drive against the use of single-use plastics throughout the year. Such materials are one of the main causes of the drainage systems in the city getting choked, leading to waterlogging during the monsoon. Mayor Firhad Hakim has said that the civic body has already asked the state Pollution Control Board (PCB) to crack down on factories manufacturing plastic below 50 microns.

The mayor also claimed that such plastics are now coming in from Nepal and then being circulated by some markets in Burrabazar. He said markets such as Bagri Market is one such place where plastics below 50 microns are being sold. However, it was learnt that in compliance with the directive of the Mayor regarding the enforcement of Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, the Licence department has collected Rs 7000 as fine from the seller of single-use plastic items so far. At a time when KMC is also seeking to increase revenues, it was learnt that the Licence department has been able to collect Rs 54.72 crore approximately from the new issue and renewal of Certificate of Enlistment (CE) to traders. As learnt, this is an increase of 9.30 per cent over the figure of the corresponding period of last financial year (2022-23). In 2023-24, the total number of new CE issued and renewal is 503462 upto November 22, 2023 which is being termed as an increase of 7.94 per cent over the figure of corresponding period of the last financial year.

According to KMC, in the 2023-24 financial year it aims to collect revenue to the tune of Rs 70 crores approximately and in the 2024-25 financial year the target from Licence fees is expected to be Rs 75 crore, approximately.