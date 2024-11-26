Trade halt leads to ‘revenue loss of about Rs 8.5 cr in past 2 days’

BALURGHAT: Hili International Check Post, located at the Indo-Bangladesh border witnessed a trade standstill as rows of cargo trucks remain stranded. Export activities have come to a halt since Sunday due to slot booking issues on the online Suvidha Portal, resulting in significant losses for truck owners and exporters.

According to sources, the disruption has led to a revenue loss of approximately Rs 8.5 crore over the past two days. On Sunday, around 160 trucks crossed the border into Bangladesh but the number dropped drastically to just 43 on Monday, with only two trucks crossing until Tuesday afternoon. If the issue persists, traders may incur losses between Rs 16 to Rs 20 crore, further aggravating the revenue deficit.

The halted exports include perishable goods such as potatoes and onions, which are beginning to rot due to prolonged delays. Exporters fear substantial losses if the situation remains unresolved. The disruption stems from technical problems with the Suvidha Portal, which has rendered the slot booking system inoperative. While discussions have been initiated with administrative authorities, including the District Magistrate and Sub-Divisional Officer, no immediate resolution has been implemented. Officials have assured traders that measures will be taken to expedite the booking process for essential items like potatoes and onions.

Dhiraj Adhikari, Joint Secretary of the Hili Exporters’ and Customs Clearing Agents’ Association, expressed deep concern: “The slot booking issues have severely impacted international trade with Bangladesh. If this problem is not resolved immediately, businesses linked to international trade will suffer massive financial losses. We have formally appealed to the authorities to address this crisis. For the past three days, exports have been almost entirely suspended.” Exporters are now urging swift action to avoid long-term damage to their operations and to ensure the timely resumption of cross-border trade.