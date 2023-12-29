Trade body writes to Rly Min, seeks restart of train service

Raiganj: Demanding the restart of the train service between Radhikapur and Anand Vihar, the General Secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce (a trade body of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts) sent a letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday.

It was reported that this train service was suspended for a certain period following the spread of Covid in 2020. However, even though Covid cases subsided, the train remained suspended.

The members of West Dinajpur Chamber of commerce informed that the service between Radhikapur and Anand Vihar was suspended with some trains during the COVID-19 period. The Railway authorities reintroduced the service of other trains but the Radhikapur–Anand Vihar train is yet to resume. In absence of this train, the residents of North Dinajpur district have been facing difficulties to reach Delhi for trade and commerce. Shankar Kundu, the General Secretary of WDCC said: “Radhikapur–Anand Vihar Express train plays a vital role in fostering education, health care, travelling, business and economic growth of North Dinajpur district. During Covid, Railway authorities ceased its service temporarily.

Even though Covid was over, the service of this train is yet to be reintroduced. Previously, we urged the Railway officials to continue its service several times but to no avail. Now the Railway minister was sent a letter seeking reintroduction of service. If they do not pay attention to our difficulties, we will be compelled to launch a movement against Railway authorities.”