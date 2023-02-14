Trade bandh at Indo-Bangla border called off after state officials step in

malda: Intervention by the Assistant Commissioner of Customs along with state government officers resulted in the lifting of a bandh call by the exporters conglomerate at Mahadipur land port alleging harassment by an official. The Assistant Commissioner has assured to look into the matter and resolve the issue within a week. Following this, the traders agreed to lift the protest.

Exporters halted trade at the India-Bangladesh international trade border at the Mahadipur land port area on Tuesday accusing a customs officer of harassing traders and demanding money. Members of Malda Mahadipur Exporters Association staged protests from the morning. Later Mahadipur C&F agents also joined in the protest.Hundreds of loaded trucks with export goods were lined up at Mahadipur International port since Tuesday morning. Protesters complained that an official of the Mahadipur customs office is demanding extra money from each truck on its way to Bangladesh.