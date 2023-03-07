Tracking devices must for private buses in state by May 31

KOLKATA: According to a notification, the state government on Monday extended the deadline for installing location tracking devices with emergency buttons in private buses till May 31.



If any bus owner fails to install the device by May 31, he will be able to apply for a conditional certificate of fitness with a fine of Rs 50 per day being levied till the device is installed, it said.

The earlier deadline for installing the device was March 31.

West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners Association general secretary Pradip Narayan Bose said the government should have provided more time for installing the devices.

Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty earlier stated that extending the deadline till December 31, as demanded by the bus owners, was not possible.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is sympathetic to the problems of every resident of the state, including the bus operators. But, they have to be a little more flexible. The devices are imperative for the safety of everyone concerned, including bus employees,” he had said.