Toy parks in Garden Reach: Talks between manufacturers and KMDA continue

Kolkata: Talks on establishing toy parks in Garden Reach under the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) continue. Around 40 leading toy manufacturers in the industry are looking to set up units there.



They had requested that they wanted a minimum of 20 years lease but were offered a five-year lease. Discussions with KMDA are going on and they are soon going to have a meeting wherein the rates and lease agreement will be discussed.

The toy industry is a booming industry after a remarkable decline in import of toys from

95 per cent to 10 per cent. Since the last four years, Indian toy manufacturers are making themselves independent in

this context.

Akshay Binjrajka, Chairman, toy sub-committee (BCC) had a round of discussion with the state government.

He explained how the state government is trying to support the making of a toy park in

the state.

“It is very nice, well-organised and well-maintained. The only point of contention is cost and term. If all issues are settled, there will be an investment of more than Rs 75 crore. This is the initial investment.

We will start the business in 1,80,000 square feet. Then the variable investment will be anything depending on the size of the business,” Binjrajka had earlier said.

Binjrajka who is a toy manufacturer further says there is no concrete result as of now.

To promote toy trade, the International Toy Exhibition in Netaji Indoor Stadium was organised, which according to manufacturers has resulted in more business in East India.