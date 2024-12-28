Tower collapse: 3 migrant workers from Malda die in Madhya Pradesh

Malda: Tragedy struck as three migrant workers from English Bazar Block lost their lives when a tower collapsed in Madhya Pradesh. The deceased have been identified as Azmir Momin (26) and Sintu Sheikh (32) from Amriti region, and Sheikh Mobarak (35) from Nagharia village in Fulbari.

Driven by financial burdens, these men had travelled to Madhya Pradesh just 15-16 days ago in search of work. Their dreams of a better future were cut short as news of their untimely demise reached their villages at around 11:30 am on December 26.

The entire block is enveloped in mourning as the bodies are expected to arrive by Saturday or Sunday. Azmir Momin leaves behind his parents, wife Mini Bibi, and two sons, 9-year-old Ahid Momin and 7-year-old Shahid Momin.

Sintu Sheikh’s family includes his wife Asmin Bibi and three sons — Irfan Sheikh, Nur Alam Sheikh and Osman Sheikh, the latter two being school students. Sheikh Mobarak is survived by his two children.

The bereaved families have urged the government to provide financial assistance and ensure proper education for their children.

Mohammad Jewel Rahman Siddiqui, a Malda Zilla Parishad member, rushed to the affected families upon hearing the news.

He expressed deep sorrow, stating: “Azmir Momin and Sintu Sheikh were from my area. I stand with their families and am ready to extend any necessary support.”