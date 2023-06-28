Touting activities: 3 held by ER team

KOLKATA: Three people were apprehended by the Eastern Railway’s vigilance team for touting activities at Russa Road and Cornwallis Street. A couple of reserved tickets were seized from the accused persons.



Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance team and Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway conducted raids at passenger reservation counters at Russa Road and Cornwallis Street on Tuesday. Two people were arrested from Russa Road and one from Cornwallis Street. According to officials, touts are prevalent during the opening hours of Puja booking. Acting on a tip, raids were conducted in these two places.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Eastern Railway Kaushik Mitra requested the passengers purchase proper journey tickets by themselves from the booking counters or through the IRCTC website and not fall prey to the touts.