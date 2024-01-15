Tourists savour delicacies at Jaldapara National Park

Alipurduar: It was a delightful surprise for the Chowdhury family from Kolkata. A thrilling jungle tour on one hand and steaming hot “Pithey Payesh” (traditional sweet and savory delicacies made of newly-harvested rice, grated coconut, jaggery, and milk) on the other — a combination that felt like it was conjured up in heaven to beat the cold on the day of Makar Sankranti.



“We were staying at the Aranya Tourism Property run by the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation, on the fringes of the Jaldapara. We arrived here on Sunday, and on Monday, we were in for a surprise. Pithey and Payesh were served at the breakfast table. We didn’t expect to enjoy such a traditional treat during a jungle tour. All the members of my family thoroughly enjoyed it. On returning to Kolkata on Thursday, we’ll definitely share our experiences,” said Chandrani Chowdhury, a tourist from Kolkata, who was visiting Jaldapara National Park with her family.

Niranjan Saha, manager of Aranya Tourism Property, explained: “There’s a rush of tourists at the lodge now, with a large percentage hailing from Bengal. We also have visitors from outside the state. A few years ago, we decided to offer the special treat of ‘Pithey Payesh’ to tourists on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti. It became an instant hit and continues to be popular. Who wouldn’t love steaming hot Pithey for breakfast after an elephant or gypsy safari in the forest?”

The Makar Sankranti spread at the tourist lodge included Patishapta, Malpua, Bhaja Pithe, Bhapa Pithey, Dudh Puli, and Payesh. The same spread would be available on Tuesday as well. Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival associated with the sun’s transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn, and it also signifies the harvest season. People celebrate by taking a dip in holy rivers and water bodies, followed by serving traditional delicacies.

Barnali Tapaswi, a tourist from Saltlake, exclaimed: “It’s beyond imagination and totally unexpected to be eating Pithey in a jungle lodge. Everyone knows how tedious it is to prepare Pithey. The very thought of serving such a traditional fare is commendable.”