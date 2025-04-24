Tourists from Alipurduar & Balurghat narrowly escape militant attack in Pahalgam

Alipurduar/Balurghat: Horrific stories of the Pahalgam attack have started to emerge with many tourists from Bengal having a close shave. Among them were four members of the Chakraborty family from Alipurduar and a newlywed couple from Balurghat, both groups forced into lockdown as gunfire echoed just kilometres away. The deadly militant attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir left around 27 people dead.

Dr Sagar Chakraborty, an ophthalmologist from Alipurduar town, had checked into a hotel in Pahalgam at around 2:30 pm on Monday with his father Sajal Chakraborty, mother Shukla Chakraborty and wife Priyanka. Moments later, hotel staff urgently informed them of a militant attack nearby. 27 tourists had been killed in a brutal ambush just three kilometres away.

“We were stunned. The hotel instructed us not to step out under any circumstances. I couldn’t believe such horror was unfolding so close,” said Sagar. The family locked themselves in their room, spending a sleepless night amid the sound of police sirens, Army vehicles and helicopters overhead. The family had planned a three-day stay but decided to leave early. At 9 am the following morning, under Indian Army escort, they began the 90-kilometre journey back to Srinagar, which took over four hours due to heightened security.

They flew out of Kashmir the next day. “We prayed all night,” said Shukla Chakraborty. “This was supposed to be a peaceful trip. I never imagined leaving Kashmir with such a terrifying memory. Now I just want to return to Alipurduar safely.”

Meanwhile, in a separate but equally alarming incident, newlyweds from Rabindranagar in Balurghat — Anurag Mondal (29) and Dipanwita Mondal (26) — had a close brush with danger while on their honeymoon in Kashmir. On the day terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, the couple was at the same spot, preparing for a horse ride when they heard about the attack. Alarmed, they immediately returned to their hotel and stayed inside for 24 hours under strict instructions to keep all doors and windows closed.

Back in Balurghat, their families were gripped with fear upon seeing news of the terror strike on television. With no immediate communication, their parents spent a sleepless night. Relief came the next morning when the couple contacted them from Srinagar, confirming their safety.

Upon learning about the incident, local councillor Dipanwita Deb Singh and Balurghat police visited the couple’s residence to check in. Reassured of their well-being, the officials expressed relief. Anurag’s mother, Minati Mondal, shared her experience: “They were in Pahalgam during the attack.

Thankfully, they received the news in time and returned to the hotel. I was extremely worried but today they reached my sister’s home in Salt Lake, Kolkata. I finally am at peace.”