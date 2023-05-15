Tourist Help Centre to be opened at New Jalpaiguri Stn ground

siliguri: The Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) of New Jalpaiguri branch will open a ‘Tourist Help Centre’ to assist visitors visiting Siliguri. The centre will be located on the grounds of the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and will be inaugurated on May 17.



“This help desk will assist tourists in every way possible. It will assist them in determining their route of destinations, hotel reservations, and automobile reservations. Services will be provided here round the clock,” said Sujoy Ghosh, the president of Siliguri Town, Block 3, INTTUC.

As many as 12 volunteers will help tourists at the centre. Tourists can call the volunteers on their phone numbers provided at the centre for assistance.Tourists visiting Siliguri frequently want assistance with sightseeing.

Many visitors have been mistreated as a result of not receiving accurate information or being misled by numerous persons.

Many vehicle drivers occasionally demand exorbitant fees to transport passengers to their destinations. The INTTUC NJP has decided to open the ‘Tourists Help Centre’ to address such issues.