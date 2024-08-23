Tourist from Kolkata dies in accident in Darj

Darjeeling: A tourist from Kolkata died and three others were injured in a road accident in Darjeeling on Thursday.



The four tourists had driven to Darjeeling from Kolkata in their own vehicle. From Darjeeling they were on their way to Bijanbari on Thursday.

At around 2:30 pm, the person driving lost control of the vehicle, skidding off the road and plunging 33 feet down. The accident occurred at Tukvar 4th Division near Tukvar Hospital, around 8 km from Darjeeling town. Local residents and police rescued the passengers and rushed them to the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital.

“One Bimal Dey (36 years) of Dumdum died on the spot. The other three Chiranjit Das (46) from Sodepur; Biswajit Poddar (33) and Shubhankar Mondal (32) both from Birati are admitted at the Darjeeling Sadar Hospital. Their families have been informed of the accident,” stated Shubhra Sanyal, Inspector-in-Charge, Darjeeling Sadar Police Station.