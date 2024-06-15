Tourist activities in nat’l parks, wildlife sanctuaries suspended for 3 months

Kolkata: The Forest department has issued a notice announcing the closure of tourist activities in all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Bengal for three months from June 16 to September 15.



This annual closure coincides with the rainy season, crucial for animal breeding and environmental conservation, necessitating the temporary ban on tourist entry during this period.

The state Forest department’s order has reached the Buxa Tiger Reserve and Jaldapara National Park. The notification has also been sent to Singalila National Park, Neora Valley National Park, Gorumara National Park, Mahananda Wild Life Sanctuary and Chapramari Wild Life Sanctuary as well.

The jeep safari and elephant safari will be suspended during this period. All these national parks and sanctuaries will be opened for tourists on September 16. As the forests gear up for its annual closure from June 16, the tourist presence in the areas has seemingly reduced.

As per reports, tourists gather in the various forest regions of Dooars every year. Consequently, the homestays, hotels and resorts in the areas remain overcrowded.

Tourist activities get impacted during this time of the year as the entire region remains shut down for three months.

Proprietors, including safari drivers, guides, folk artists and homestay owners associated with the tourism business are concerned about the lack of tourists in the face of

forest closure.