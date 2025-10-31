Tourism push to uplift Rava community in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri district administration has taken new steps to promote the socio-economic development of the Rava tribal community through tourism. Along with setting up homestays, efforts are underway to showcase the community’s culture and traditions to visitors, linking Rava villages with the region’s tourism circuit.

Prabin Lama, an official of the Jalpaiguri District Backward Classes Welfare department, confirmed that a comprehensive plan has been initiated to promote community-based tourism among Rava settlements.

In Jalpaiguri district, Rava families mainly live in Khuklung Basti and Gosaihat under Dhupguri block, and in Mela Basti and the Mogolkata Tea Garden area of Banarhat block. Together, these four settlements are home to around 2,800 to 2,900 people. Despite modern influences, the community continues to preserve its unique cultural identity, which it regularly presents at government and local cultural events—drawing the attention of many tourists.

Recognising this cultural richness, the administration has started promoting homestay tourism within these villages. Sources in the district Tourism department said that under the West Bengal Homestay Policy, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each has already been sanctioned for new homestay units in Mogolkata and Mela Basti. This was confirmed by District Tourism Officer Soupa Lama.

Members of the community have also welcomed the initiative. Welcoming the initiative, Rabi Rava, General Secretary of the State Rava Development Council, said: “Most members of our community depend on agriculture for their livelihood. The state government’s tourism plan will help improve our economic condition while preserving our identity. We have already submitted applications for the construction of additional homestays.”

He added: “Tourists will be welcomed with traditional Rava cuisine and our cultural heritage will be on display. We also plan to propose to the District Tourism department the establishment of a small museum at Gosaihat Eco Park to highlight the history of the Rava community.”