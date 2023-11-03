Tourism properties to include exhibition spaces: Indranil Sen

Kolkata: Bengal Tourism minister Indranil Sen announced on Thursday that every tourism property in the state will soon feature a designated area for art exhibitions, and the process of earmarking these spaces has already begun.



Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Paschim Banga Charu Kala Utsav’ at Ektara Mancha on Thursday, the minister praised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her vision in expanding Charu Kala Parshad. He also announced that exhibitions will be held in all districts to encourage young artists and showcase the artworks of veterans.

“Charu Kala Utsav is a special event because it gives me the chance to meet so many stalwart artists,” said the singer-politician.

Organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs department and Paschim Banga Charu Kala Akademi, the event showcases artworks of various artists across the state. The inauguration event was also graced by well-known artist, and president of Paschim Banga Charu Kala Parshad, Jogen Chowdhury, along with painter and vice-president of Charu Kala Parshad, Suvaprasanna. Distinguished artists like Pradip Rakhit and Sipra Bhattacharya were felicitated, along with several young artists at the event.

The minister also announced that three outstanding stalls at the event would be recognised with awards. Out of a total of 1,136 artworks submitted by artists, 182 are currently showcased at exhibitions in Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshansala and the Academy of Fine Arts.

On till November 9, art enthusiasts can explore exhibitions, watch fine arts documentaries, and enjoy the fair at the Nandan-Rabindra Sadan premises. “It is heartening to see that so many people have come together to support artists,” said Chowdhury.