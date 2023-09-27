Tourism Min launches 3 spl Puja packages

Kolkata: State Tourism minister Indranil Sen on Tuesday launched three special Puja packages and 65 small tour packages for the tourists.



Before announcing the official launch of the packages he along with Principal Secretary of Tourism department, Nandini Chakraborty and Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs (I&CA) department, Santanu Basu conducted a meeting with the hoteliers and the department-approved travel agents to inform them about the newly launched packages.

“Last year during the Durga Puja days, business worth about Rs 50,000 crore happened in Bengal. The buses will start from Rabindra Sadan and several hotels for the citizens as well as for the foreign tourists. It will be a memorable experience for the tourists,” said Sen.

He further informed that the Tourism department has trained 3,600 tourist guides.

In the three Puja packages, styled ‘Udbodhoni’, ‘Sanatani’ and ‘Hooghly Safar’ tourists will be provided with refreshments. In the ‘Udbodhoni’ package the buses will start from Rabindra Sadan at 10 pm and will conclude at 5 am. Ihe buses will touch the major Pujas like College Square, Md Ali Park among others. The day tour styled ‘Sanatani’ will start at 8 am and will conclude at 12:30 pm.

In the ‘Hooghly Safar’ package, tourists will be taken to the traditional Pujas in the Hooghly district. While ‘Udbodhoni’ package will be available on Tritiya and Chaturthi, the other two packages can be availed between Saptami and Nabami.

These apart, 65 new short tour packages have also been launched for the first time by the Tourism departments across 16 districts.