Tourism master plan in the works for Gorumara & Chapramari ESZ

JALPAIGURI: The area surrounding Gorumara National Park and Chapramari Sanctuary has been declared an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). Additionally, the Eco-Sensitive Monitoring Committee is set to develop a comprehensive master plan for tourism. The plan will include both government and private tourist centres operating within the designated zone.

The ESZ extends from 1 km to 17 km outside Gorumara National Park and up to 2 km beyond the 9.60 sq km Chapramari Sanctuary. As per the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment guidelines, the same rules will apply to both areas.

While Gorumara’s ESZ covers a vast area, Chapramari’s eco-sensitive zone mainly includes compartments 2 and 3, adjacent roads, Panjhora 4-A and 1-A compartments, and areas under the North-East Frontier Railway. It also includes revenue villages in Meteli, railway lines passing through forested areas, tea gardens, and parts of Nagrakata.

The ESZ regulations will apply to tourism, mining, stone crushing, deforestation and river pollution control.

However, concerns have emerged among private tourist centre owners about the impact of these guidelines.

Dibyendu Deb, president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association, said: “The ESZ covers 1 to 17 km around Gorumara and 2 km around Chapramari. Most private tourist centers are in Gorumara, yet we have not received any official communication from the district administration or forest department. We are deeply concerned about our future.” The ESZ guidelines will be implemented in multiple phases, with further clarity expected after the first monitoring committee meeting.

A recent meeting at the district magistrate’s office, attended by officials from the forest and land departments, discussed the ESZ’s impact. A monitoring committee will soon be formed, comprising representatives from the environment, forestry, PWD, agriculture, horticulture, revenue, panchayat and irrigation departments.

DFO Dwija Pratim Sen of the Gorumara Wildlife Division stated: “A master plan for tourism development is being prepared, and extensive discussions have taken place to make it successful.”

District Magistrate Shama Parveen added: “The ESZ monitoring committee will be formed soon. We have contacted various departments to finalise committee members, after which a meeting will be held.”