‘Tourism infrastructure being developed at Radhikapur’

Raiganj: Authorities of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity have begun construction work for infrastructural development of tourism at Radhikapur, a village near Indo-Bangladesh border in North Dinajpur. The construction of a bio diversity park; development of a picnic spot on the banks of Tangan River along with setting up a community toilet and drinking water project with solar energy for the tourists is on the anvil.



The construction of the boundary wall has started. The fund for the above project is around Rs 80 lakh which has been pooled in by Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad and state Environment department. There is a Railway station at Radhikapur, close to the Indo–Bangladesh international border. Export and import of goods with Bangladesh using the Railways is through Radhikapur. In addition, many passenger trains also run to Kolkata, Delhi, Siliguri and Katihar from this station. Tangan River flows near Radhikapur Station. Its beautiful natural landscape attracts the tourists from different parts of the country. In the last two decades, the lush green fields on the banks of Tangan River have turned into a popular picnic spot. From December to March every year thousands of picnickers enjoy amidst the natural beauty.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during her visit to Raiganj last year, laid the foundation stone for the tourism infrastructural development project at Radhikapur.

Hiranmay Sarkar, Sabhapati of Kaliyaganj Panchayat Samity, said: “Rs 60 lakh fund has been allotted from our Zilla Parishad. We received Rs 10 lakh from the state Environment department. From our Kaliyagnaj Panchayat Samity, we have given Rs 10 lakh for the infrastructure development of tourism at Radhikapur. Construction of the boundary wall has started. Very soon the work for the bio-diversity park will begin. A community toilet and drinking water plant for the tourists will come up soon. After the completion of work, the place will become a popular destination for the tourists. The economy of the region will also get a boost.”