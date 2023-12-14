Tourism industry in N-E India records about Rs 200 cr loss

Siliguri: Tourism stakeholders claim that the industry of North East (N-E) India has faced losses amounting to around Rs 200 crore owing to the Teesta floods that left a trail of destruction in parts of Sikkim and Bengal.



Owing to the flood, the number of tourists has been on the decline by the day.

Other contributory factors include hike in airfares and transportation costs. Samrat Sanyal, the Secretary of Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) addressing media persons, said: “The number of tourists has started decreasing in this region. People are choosing other places like Kashmir instead of Sikkim due to the Teesta flood. People are apprehensive of landslides causing major problems in this area. However, we are hopeful for the upcoming season.” According to HHTDN, from the month of April to June this year, about 4 lakh tourists visited this region. Post monsoons the numbers started decreasing gradually. The Teesta flood on October 4 was the nail in the coffin. Due to the closure of NH 10, tourists have to take long routes which increases the vehicle fare and travel time.

To revive the tourism industry, a ‘Siliguri Tourism Fair’ is being organised in Siliguri. Tourism department of Central and state government, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), Tourism Association Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) and HHTDN have extended their support for the event.

The fair will commence on December 15 and will end on December 17 at City Center in Siliguri.

Subrata Bhowmick, director of the organising company said: “We are trying to highlight offbeat destinations of this region along with other big destinations. This fair will be a platform to boost the industry. All tourism related information will be received through this fair. People living in this region will also get to know about destinations of other states.”