‘Tourism in Sikkim, Kalimpong faces major loss of Rs 500 crore’

Siliguri: The tourism sector has suffered a loss of Rs. 500 crore due to the repeated closures of National Highway 10, Sikkim’s lifeline, following the Teesta flash floods in October 2023. In addition to Sikkim, tourism in Kalimpong and nearby areas has also been severely impacted by the frequent closures.



As World Tourism Day approaches, tourism stakeholders are calling for urgent action to protect the Teesta River, highlighting its crucial role in sustaining the region’s tourism industry. The Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) has adopted the slogan “Save Teesta-Save NH 10-Save Tourism” to emphasise the interconnection between environmental conservation and economic vitality.

According to the organisations, the ongoing closure of NH10 has adversely affected travel to popular destinations in Sikkim, Kalimpong, and surrounding areas, leading to a substantial drop in bookings from the usual 70 per cent to just 30-40 per cent this season.

“It has become a very big challenge for us to sustain the tourism business. The repeated closure of NH10 is affecting not just Sikkim but also West Bengal. This downturn impacts livelihoods dependent on tourism and related sectors,” said Samrat Sanyal, secretary of HHTDN. “Despite repeated appeals to local, state and central governments for a permanent resolution, our concerns have gone largely unaddressed. In response, we have chosen to raise awareness regarding these issues during the upcoming World Tourism Day,” Sanyal added. On September 27, the organisation will host a series of events, including a procession from Baghajatin Park to the Mainak Tourist Lodge and a special toy train joyride for differently-abled children from Junction to Sukna.

The evening will culminate in the 6th Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Awards, recognised by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), to celebrate excellence in the industry.

The HHTDN hopes that by drawing attention to the plight of the Teesta River and its implications for tourism, they can catalyse meaningful action to protect both the environment and the livelihoods of those who depend on it.