Tourism dept in process to upgrade its website

State Tourism department has been in the process of upgrading its website to ensure “state-of-the-art” facilities to tourists and set up a user-friendly interface to welcome more influx of tourists in Bengal.

State Tourism minister Babul Supriya in the Assembly on Wednesday said the website of the department is being developed in such a manner so that tourists get hassle-free services and all the facilities can be accessed only by a click. Tourists will be able to get details about destination spots on their mobile phones simply by giving a call on the number given on the department’s website. Details will be sent to the tourists both in English and Hindi.

“Facilities will be given one by one. We are planning to introduce domestic wedding destinations by tying up with tour operators. The footfall of tourists has increased from 2.43 crore in 2021 to 8 crore in 2022. Till June this year, the state has registered 6.90 crore footfalls,” Supriya said.

He also reminded that around 221 registered homestays have come up in the Sunderbans.

Meanwhile, the State Tourism department has introduced an ‘integrated city pass’ for hassle-free visits to different tourist places in and around the municipal limits of Kolkata. The department has identified 40 such tourist destinations, where visitors can have easy access through the integrated pass without having to spend time in queues for purchasing tickets.