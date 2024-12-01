Tourism: Darj & Sikkim pin hopes on Christmas after October slump

Darjeeling: With the October tourist season having fallen flat, the tourism industry is banking on the Yuletide to get matters back on track in Darjeeling Hills and Sikkim. The Christmas-New Year season looks promising for the region. With road conditions having improved in Sikkim and with North Sikkim opening for tourists from Sunday, after a long gap, the tides are expected to turn for tourism stakeholders.

“This year the October tourist season was not at all good for this region. Overall we had only 35 per cent to 45 per cent occupancy this October season whereas usually we have 80 per cent to 85 per cent occupancy. There are many reasons for this,” stated Samrat Sanyal, Secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network (HHTDN). Frequent closure of the National Highway 10 to Sikkim owing to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall along with closure of North Sikkim for similar reasons are some of the factors.

“Nowadays tourist destinations are clubbed together to form a circuit. Sikkim being affected definitely cast a shadow on the entire circuit, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong. However, all this is set to change. We are hopeful that we will have a good Christmas-New Year tourist season. From December 16, already 70 per cent to 80 per cent rooms are booked,” stated Sanyal. During Christmas and New Year this region usually experiences a huge tourist rush with most of the hotels and homestays are booked to capacity. The tourist season lasts for around 20 days.

Normally, around 7 lakh domestic tourists and 35,000 foreign tourists visit this region annually. There are 1500 hotels in Darjeeling and Kalimpong with another 1400 registered homestays. There are a large number of unregistered homestays also. “There is another factor that is emerging as a major challenge for the tourism industry — skyrocketing airfares. The airfare from Kolkata to Bagdogra (Siliguri) that usually sells for Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 has touched the Rs 8000 mark during Christmas and New Year,” added the HHTDN Secretary.

“Nearly all of our rooms are sold out for the Christmas and New Year holiday period. We are optimistic of a good tourist season and we could also witness an extended one,” remarked Suman Baraily, General Manager of a Hotel Group.

There are many things that usually act in the favour. “Darjeeling has been the seat of the British Raj hence has a deep colonial connection. Many prefer to spend Christmas and New Year here owing to this,” stated Hemraj Chhetri, a homestay owner. “The Sikkim government has restored road connectivity and opened up North Sikkim for tourists. Permits are being issued from Sunday. Things will definitely get back on track. There are a lot of inquiries from tourists. We are expecting a continuous flow of tourists henceforth. Things have started looking up for the tourism stakeholders,” stated Norgay Lachungpa, president, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim (TAAS) while talking to Millennium Post.

“Darjeeling is the place to be in at this time of the year with the clear blue skies and excellent view of the snowy peaks. With all the festivals lined up at this time of the year, tourists will definitely get a taste of the best of Darjeeling, be it music, tea or oranges” remarked Nibedita Ghosh from Kolkata.