Tourism boost: This Puja, Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority launches guided tours

Jalpaiguri: The Siliguri-Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has introduced a new initiative for this year’s Puja festivities as part of which they are making arrangements for guided tours to places of interest in Jalpaiguri district.



They have tied up with the Tourism department and the North Bengal State Transport Corporation for the buses. Furthermore, efforts are being made to provide the packages at nominal costs.

The conducted tours will include sites like Bhramri Devi Temple, Gajoldoba, Jatileswar Temple, Gatreswari Temple, Jalpesh Temple and the Lataguri forest area. According to SJDA, the primary objective of this initiative is to showcase the attractions of Jalpaiguri district to tourists.

This tour will commence on ‘Mahalaya’ (October 14) and continue until ‘Bhai Phota’ (November 15).

To enhance tourist convenience, information desks will come up at the NJP Railway Station and Bagdogra Airport.

SJDA chairman Sourav Chakraborty stated: “The ancient temples have been meticulously restored. Furthermore, there are numerous places of tourist attraction in Jalpaiguri. Tourists will initially be taken to Jalpaiguri Rajbari and then they will be guided to other locations via Bhramri Devi Temple. Dedicated dining facilities have been arranged. Apart from this, a resort made by the department will be available at Lataguri for the tourists.”

Jalpaiguri district boasts of numerous ancient temples and monuments, including Jatileswar Temple, Jalpesh Temple and notable landmarks like Bateshwar and Sadur Khoi.

Researchers estimate that these temples are at least 500 years old or even older. With the support of the state government, SJDA has undertaken the preservation and restoration of these century-old temples. In addition to renovating Jalpaiguri Rajbari Dighi, SJDA has transformed the surrounding area into a park.

Lesser-known attractions such as Gatreswari Temple and Bhramri Devi Temple, situated along the India-Bangladesh border, are popular among locals but are often overlooked by tourists from other regions. This initiative aims to promote these hidden gems.