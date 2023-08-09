Tourism boost: New features to be added to Alipurduar’s ‘Dooars Darshan’ project

The district administration is gearing up for a series of initiatives to boost tourism in Alipurduar district through the ‘Dooars Darshan’ project. District magistrate Surendra Kumar Meena has announced a number of initiatives in this direction.

The Dooars Darshan project has already garnered attention from various quarters. The primary focus of the initiative is to boost tourism in the district. As part of the programme, bicycles have already been handed over to self-help groups (SHG) in Rajabhatkhawa, which are hired out to tourists for a tour of the region. In Sikiajhora, boats and kayaks have been introduced.

“Following the Chief Minister’s directives, we have initiated efforts to present the district’s tourism. Popular tourist destinations are receiving special attention. Through the Dooars Darshan programme we want to generate employment opportunities,” said Meena.

“Our future plans include launching package tours with two vehicles before Pujas, which will also contribute to employment generation. Additionally, a growing number of tourists are seeking to spend nights at Buxa Hills in tents. This is expected to further increase tourist numbers.”

The administration will be providing two vehicles to facilitate local and foreign tourists to explore Alipurduar.

Various trekking routes in the Buxa Hills region will also be opened up. Tourists will now have the opportunity to spend the night in the Hills in tents at affordable rates. SHGs will partner with the district administration for these projects.

Bakla-Khal, a water body, whose renovation is nearing completion, will also feature modern boats.