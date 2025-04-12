Tourism boost in Jhargram: State launches Rs 52 crore proj to build 67-km of roads

Kolkata: In a further boost to the tourism sector of Jhargram, the Mamata Banerjee government has taken up a project under which 67 kms long roads will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore.

According to sources, under this project 15-km stretches will be constructed between Chakadobe and Kankrajhor in Binpur II block while 7-km stretch will be constructed between Kenduabandhi and Jhilli in Gopiballavpur I block.

Another stretch of 13-km will be set up between Dhanshol and Jhoriachawk in Nayagram block. In Gopiballavpur II block, a 5-km stretch will be constructed between Ramakrishnapur and Didhiashol.

A 19-km stretch between Murakati and Jangalkuruchi in Sankrail block which will come will also boost the tourism sector in the region as it will establish a connection to the jungle adjoining areas of Jangalmahal.

Once the road construction projects are completed, the tourists will be able to reach several places of Jhargram from the railway station much faster. The state government has already taken up a major project of construction and renovation of 12,128 km of rural roads under the Pathashree-III scheme by the end of 2024-25 fiscal year (FY). By February-end, the state finished construction of 10,102 km of road under the scheme.

Trinamool Congress government has repeatedly alleged that the Centre stopped releasing funds for various rural development schemes, including rural roads, in Bengal since BJPs’ defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections. The ruling Trinamool Congress has termed it political vendetta.

Pradip Mazumdar, minister in-charge of state P&RD department had earlier claimed that under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s leadership, 12,128 km of rural roads at Rs 3,868 crore under Pathashree-III scheme were taken up.