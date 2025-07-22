Tourism boost around ‘Karna Raja’ pond with Rs 1. 47 cr

Raiganj: In a move to promote eco‑tourism and community welfare, the North Dinajpur district administration has launched a

Rs 1.47 crore redevelopment initiative centered on the historic Karna Raja Pond in Karandighi. The funding comes from a combination of sources,

Rs 47 lakh from the North Bengal Development department and approximately Rs 1 crore contributed by the Zilla Parishad, Karandighi Panchayat Samity and other district administration heads.

Located approximately 20 km from Dalkhola and around 37 km from Raiganj, Karandighi holds historical significance, with the ancient Karna Raja Pond being a prominent landmark. This area is also known for its thriving bidi industry, which provides employment to numerous rural women engaged in home-based work.

The village’s economy, dominated by agriculture and a thriving bidi‑binding cottage industry that empowers rural women, stands to benefit through added employment. The locals have long demanded the excavation and revival of the pond to enhance its appeal as a tourist destination.

Under the guidance of MLA Gautam Paul, the development plan includes the excavation and revival of the century‑old pond, construction of four tourist cottages, enhanced picnic infrastructure and upgraded access roads.

The excavation and road works are already underway, with cottage construction expected to conclude by December, offering affordable lodging to visitors.