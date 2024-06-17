Tour operators in North Bengal & Sunderbans entice monsoon tourists with gourmet delights

Kolkata: Tour operators in North Bengal and the Sunderbans are crafting imaginative strategies to entice tourists during the monsoon season, including tantalising them with mouth-watering culinary delights, amid the scenic splendour.

In North Bengal, operators are tempting Bengali tourists with the delectable flavours of Hilsa and Boroli fish during the monsoon season, as the region’s national parks and wildlife sanctuaries are closed from June 15 to September 15.

“Some tourists are drawn to North Bengal during the monsoon, captivated by nature’s vibrant display at this time of year,” remarked Avijeet Das, a tour operator in the region. “The rivers in Dooars are especially enchanting, with the soothing sounds of water flowing over the boulders. To enhance their experience, we are introducing Hilsa and Boroli fish to their menu, offering a taste of local delicacies,” he remarked.

Das has two properties one at Jayanti and another at Jaldapara. Last year, a package of 3 days–2 nights was introduced for Jayanti and this time buoyed by the response, a 2 nights 3 days package at Jaldapara has been added. During their stay, tourists will be treated to a plethora of dishes prepared with Hilsa and Boroli.

Boroli fish is a river water fish only available in Jalpaiguri district. It is available from the fresh water of the Teesta River of Jalpaiguri district. It is popular for its natural high-fat content and its abundance available during monsoon.

The travel and tour operators specialising in the Sunderbans are also offering a plethora of dishes prepared from Hilsa to woo the tourists to the land of the Royal Bengal tigers this monsoon. “Monsoon is usually a lean season for tourists. However, with the Ilish Utsav from June to September being organised for the last few years, we have ensured tourist flow even during monsoon. A wide variety of menu prepared with the most iconic fish of the Bengali culinary pantheon, Ilish is cherished by the tourists,” said Ranjit Shaw, a tour operator specialising in Sunderbans tour. The four-day Bengal Tourism Festival (BTF) that kicked off at Khudiram Anusilan Kendra on Sunday saw several domestic tour operators vouching for their special fish package for the North Bengal region and the Sunderbans.

Samar Ghosh of Association of Tourism Service Providers of Bengal, that organises the BTF said from next year, the event will be held twice a year in February and in June.