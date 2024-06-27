Tough stand: 3, including TMC leader, booked for land grabbing, forgery

Siliguri: Not only government land, Debashish Pramanik, President of Dabgram Fulbari block Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been accused of grabbing private land, forging documents, extortion and attempted murder.



After the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, police arrested Debashish on Wednesday night from Fulbari after interrogating him for hours.

Along with him, two of his associates Bimal Roy, a resident of Paghalupara and Mohammad Kalam, a resident of Jaldumur in Jalpaiguri district, have also been arrested.

On Thursday, in a press conference at Nabanna, the Chief Minister said: “You see in Dabgram, I have got the block president arrested. Too much greed is not good.”

She also instructed Vivek Sahay, the Secretary of Land department to prepare a list of land that have been transferred by Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) within the last 7 years.

“Prepare a report on the land that has been transferred by the SJDA. Find out how much land is registered legally and illegally. Those lands which were given registration illegally will not be given mutation certificates,” Banerjee said.

While Debashish declined to comment on his arrest, another accused, Bimal Roy, said: “I don’t know why I was arrested. I have no connection with Debashish Pramanik. I don’t even know him.”

According to police sources, the three persons were held based on the complaint of Julapi Roy, a resident of Paghalupara.

Allegedly, on the orders of Debashish and Gautam Goswami, the leader of Dabgram Fulbari Trinamool youth Congress and a board member of SJDA, land mafias named Bimal Roy, Mohammad Kalam, Jadu Roy, Rishikesh Roy and Debashish Roy tried to forcibly occupy about 2.6 decimals land belonging to Julapi Roy.

Since 2023, the family has been constantly tortured to make them give up the land. Recently, those accused allegedly attacked Julapi Roy and her family on the orders of Debashish and Gautam and gave death threats. They are also accused of looting their gold jewellery.

After that, Julapi Roy lodged a complaint at NJP Police Station.

Debashish has been accused of grabbing and selling government land, including Irrigation department land and Mahananda River beds in the areas adjacent to Kawakhali, Porajhar and Bhorer Alo. There are also allegations of threats to grab land and attempts to murder. They were taken into 7 days police remand for further investigation. Reports are that Gautam Goswami is out of station for treatment. He did not respond to calls.