Totopara hosts first-ever ‘Toto Festival and Workshop’

Alipurduar: Two voluntary organizations are spearheading initiatives to showcase Totopara on the global stage. To achieve this, a two-day festival and a four-day special workshop are underway in Totopara. The Alipurduar district administration is actively involved.



The event, spanning from November 22 to 27, kicks off with four-day workshops, followed by a two-day festival highlighting Toto’s art and culture.

This marks the inaugural Toto festival in Totopara, focusing on various aspects such as art, culture, social life, food habits, religious rituals, costumes, and Toto’s handicrafts.

The workshop will delve into the intricacies of the Toto language, its script, and the challenges faced by the Toto language. Language experts Toddy Anderson and Padmashri Dhaniram Toto will be present at the workshop. Dhaniram Toto has been honoured with the Padma Shri for his extensive work to preserve the Toto language.

Arunava Dam, one of the organisers, said: “While many people are aware of Totos, our aim is for people to have a deeper understanding of their culture. The four-day workshop attracts participants from various sectors, including experts and local youth. We plan to conduct such workshops regularly, ensuring the festival becomes an annual event. We aim to provide knowledgeable guides, creating employment opportunities and fostering cultural exchange.”

Totopara, the village of the Toto tribe, is nestled in the remote Tagging Hill near the Bhutan border. The Totos, among the oldest and smallest tribes globally, number around 1600 in Totopara.

R Vimala, the District Magistrate said: “While more people are becoming aware of Totos today, it’s crucial to remember that their numbers are limited. Their manners, customs, language, food, dress, residence, and occupation differ from other peoples. The Alipurduar district has been showcasing the cultural diversity of various ethnic groups. We wholeheartedly support such programs, as they provide an opportunity for people to learn and understand many new things.”