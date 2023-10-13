Toto tribe gears up to welcome sons-in-law on ‘Arsing’

Alipurduar: While the rest of Bengal is busy preparing a grand welcome for Goddess Durga, members of the Toto tribe are all set to welcome their sons-in-law.



The Toto tribe is considered to be the smallest tribe in terms of population. The members of this tribe observe a unique festival called “Arsing” at Tading Hill on the India-Bhutan border,

located in the Alipurduar

district on the days of Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (7th, 8th and 9th day of Durga Puja).

The Toto tribe’s “Arsing” is a ritual focused on welcoming and taking care of sons-in-law, which typically begins after ‘Mahalaya’. Pramod Nath, a well-known folk culture researcher in Alipurduar, has dedicated significant time to research on the Toto tribe.

He mentions: “Arsing celebration occupies the centre stage in Totopara, where families revel in the festivities for three days, from Saptami to Navami.

Earlier, Fox tails (Kash) used to announce the advent of the festival that continued till winter. Nowadays it’s downsized to three days.”

Totopara, the Toto tribe’s village, is nestled in the remote Tagging Hill within the Madarihat block of the Alipurduar district, near the Bhutan border.

This area is still considered remote due to its isolation amid dense jungles and rivers. During the monsoon season, when the Titi, Bangri and Howri rivers swell, Totopara remains cut off from the outside world for approximately four months.

The Totos are not only one of the oldest tribes but also one of the smallest in the world. They have a total population of just 1632, comprising 848 men and 784 women. There are 310 families in total in Totopara.

“Arsing is a celebration in our households that strengthens the bond between two families. This festival is a cherished part of the winter season,

marked by delicious cooking and the exchange of gifts among daughters, sons-in-law and children,” explained Dhaniram Toto.

Dhaniram Toto has contributed significantly to the Toto community, presented their unique language script to the people of India and recently received the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his outstanding achievements.

Custom has it that the son-in-law sends “Yu,” a local liquor made from Maroa — a grain — to his in-laws through his wife.

This is an indicator that the son-in-law will follow suit.

Elaborate arrangements are made early in the morning to welcome the son-in-law. Pork dishes were an unwritten compulsion in the Arsing spread earlier. However, now many health-conscious households have replaced it with chicken.