Toto drivers take to streets against unauthorised totos

Siliguri: Registered e-rickshaw (toto) drivers came out on the streets against unauthorised e-rickshaws in Siliguri on Thursday. Darjeeling Samatal and Jalpaiguri Toto Welfare Association submitted a deputation to the Sub-Divisional Officer of Siliguri demanding the administration impose restrictions on unauthorised toto movement.



Sudip Ghosh, president of the association said: “When e-rickshaws were first introduced in Siliguri there were less number of totos but now, the number of totos has increased excessively, which has impacted traffic movement in the city. Why did the number increase? We also have to face difficulties owing to these unauthorised totos. We want the administration to take steps on unauthorised toto movement. Also, we demanded the unauthorised factories manufacturing such totos to be closed down.”

Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has provided Temporary Identification numbers (TIN) to 4,300 totos but now, over 20,000 totos are plying on the road.

As per the high court’s order, no e-rickshaws are allowed to ply on the main roads of Siliguri.