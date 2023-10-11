Toto drivers stage stir, demand permission to ply on NH

Kolkata: Massive traffic congestion took place on Tuesday in parts of the city as thousands of toto and motor van drivers marched towards Raja Subodh Mullick Square demanding government licence and permission to ply on national highways (NH).



Daily commuters had to face tremendous harassment amid the hot weather. Sources informed that the rally blocked the maximum portion of the Kolkata bound flank on Howrah Bridge. However, the police managed to keep the traffic moving using only one lane. The congestion cleared after almost an hour after the protest that started at noon.

The All Bengal Motor Van Drivers’ Union and All Bengal E-Rickshaw Drivers’ Union protested against the ban on the movement of e-rickshaws on state’s highways and important roads. They demanded to be recognised as transport workers and demanded recognition of their licences. Approximately 8,000 drivers gathered for the protest.

A six-member delegation submitted a memorandum to the state Transport minister on Tuesday. It has been reported that the concerned official assured the drivers that their livelihood will not be affected. The leaders of both unions said that they will continue to agitate till their demands are taken into account.

The state Transport department had issued a letter to all district magistrates for discussion on restricting plying of unauthorised vehicles on national or state highways and important district roads. It had come to the department’s notice that a good number of unauthorised vehicles, including auto rickshaws, totos and other three-wheeled passenger vehicles are plying on the national or state highways and important district roads. According to the department, this has resulted in fatal accidents, as well as slowing vehicular movement on national and state highways.

In the letter to all DMs, it was stated that local police authorities and local bodies, including municipal corporations, municipalities and Panchayat may be involved in the consultative and decision-making process to ensure that these vehicles are either completely prohibited on identified routes or restrict themselves to the allotted routes.