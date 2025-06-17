Toto driver, Panchayat member’s husband injured in attack by miscreants

Malda: Two shocking incidents of violence within a span of 24 hours have left the residents of Kaliachak in Malda district alarmed. A toto driver was critically injured in a gang shootout, while the husband of a local Panchayat member was attacked with sharp weapons, reportedly for protesting anti-social activities.

The first incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday night in Mojampur, under Kaliachak Police Station limits. Amir Sheikh, a toto driver from Chari Anantapur Pirpara, was transporting crates of mangoes from Golapganj when he was caught in a violent clash between two rival gangs.

Amid the gunfire, a bullet penetrated the vehicle’s windshield and struck Amir in the face. Locals rushed him to Silampur Rural Hospital and he was later shifted to a private nursing home in Malda, where his condition remains critical.

In a separate incident in Sujapur’s Yogi More area on Saturday night, Taifique Ali (42), husband of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) Gram Panchayat (GP) member Soni Bibi, was grievously injured after being attacked by a group of miscreants. According to family members, Ali had recently objected to a group of youths who were creating disturbances under the influence of alcohol. Allegedly, in

retaliation, the gang attacked him with sharp weapons intending to kill him.

He is currently undergoing treatment at Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Police have begun investigations into both incidents. The recurring violence has sparked concern among locals, who are demanding stricter law enforcement to ensure safety and order in the area.