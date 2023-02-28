Toto driver offers free tuitions to poor kids

malda: In an attempt to draw solace and live his own unfilled dream of pursuing higher education, a Toto driver in Malda offers free tuition to students hailing from economically challenged families.



23-year-old Dhrubo Das, a resident of Diesel Shed Colony of ward 23 under English Bazar Municipality in Malda provides free tuition to children from financially weak families of that area. His zeal to spread knowledge is indomitable.

Das said that he could not continue his education after Higher Secondary following financial problems in his family. Realising how this can affect the future of the students, he has vowed to give free tuition to the children who cannot afford.

“I used to give tuitions for free in the morning from 7am to 9 am in a room of a local club. Almost fifty children from the area come to me for tuition. The initiative taken up about a year ago has started to bear fruits now. More students are coming to me for tuitions,” said Das.

Das maintained that the motive to provide free tuition to the children was to see the children in his area complete their higher studies.

“The children can get food, clothes, books etc from their schools but due to the financial condition of their families they cannot afford to take private tuitions. That is where I am trying to help them”, said Das.

The area of Diesel Shed Colony is mainly inhabited by labourers who do not have a fixed income. Das also comes from such a family and can feel the plight of these students. Apart from studies he also listens to problems of children and their parents to guide them properly.