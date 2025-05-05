Toto driver attacks passenger with knife

BALURGHAT: Panic gripped the Bridge Kali area of Balurghat town on Sunday afternoon after a toto (e-rickshaw) driver allegedly chased a passenger with a knife. Following the incident, a written complaint was filed at Balurghat Police Station against the driver, identified as Dilip.

According to police sources, Sanat Mahanta, a resident of the Bridge Kali area, was returning home with his family from Kalyani Ghat in two totos. Upon reaching their destination, Mahanta attempted to split the fare between the two drivers, offering Rs 50 each. This enraged Dilip, one of the drivers, who reportedly insisted on a fare of Rs 500.

A heated argument ensued, during which Dilip allegedly began verbally abusing Mahanta in front of his family.

The situation escalated quickly when the driver pulled out a sharp knife from beneath his vehicle’s seat and charged toward Mahanta. Alarmed by the sudden attack, the family screamed for help.

Passersby rushed to the scene, prompting the accused to flee. Mahanta later filed a complaint with the local police, stating: “If a toto driver threatens a passenger with a knife, where is the safety for ordinary citizens? The streets of the town are starting to feel lawless.”

Police have begun investigating the matter and launched a search operation to trace the accused. The incident has left residents of the area shaken, raising serious concerns about public safety and the regulation of local transport operators.