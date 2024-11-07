Toto community of Madarihat ‘pledges support’ to TMC in bypolls

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on its social media handle made a video presentation where the people belonging to the Toto tribe of Madarihat were seen making a pledge to help Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee’s candidate win in the forthcoming by-elections in Madarihat as they immensely benefited from the state government’s projects like Lakshmir Bhandar and other social schemes.

The members from the ‘Toto’ community heaped immense praises on Mamata Banerjee as her government worked and brought developmental changes in various fields be it electricity coverage in the locality and road constructions.

“I want the Toto community to come out in support of Mamata didi and her candidate in the forthcoming by-elections in Madarihat as the state government has carried out a host of development schemes in the state. Lakshmir Bhandar has helped immensely. We all will support Jay Prakash Toppo as he immensely worked for the people of the region,” a member of the Toto community was heard saying in the video. By-elections will take place in six Assembly seats — Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore, Taldangra, Sitai and Madarihat on November 13. Trinamool Congress has set a target of winning all six seats. The ruling party in the state during the 2021 Assembly elections won 5 out of these 6 seats except Madarihat where BJP had won. It is now a challenge for the BJP to retain its seat Madarihat as they failed to win a single Assembly seat in Bengal by-elections which have taken place after the 2021 Assembly elections.

The by-elections in Madarihat have been necessitated as the BJP MLA Manoj Tigga won Lok Sabha election this year from Alipurduar. Trinamool Congress had secured a clean sweep in the bypolls in Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin, Maniktala and Raiganj earlier this year.