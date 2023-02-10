Total of 1,50,491 candidates pass TET exam, Edu Min says ‘transparency maintained’

Kolkata: Out of 6,19,102 candidates of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), 2022, a total of 1,50,491 candidates passed the examination held on December 11.



The candidates could access their results on the West Bengal Board of Primary Education website from Friday 3 pm using their registration number and date of birth.

Board president Gautam Pal, during the press conference while presenting the results, stated that the Board was able to come out with the results in exactly two months after the completion of TET 2022 in December last year.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday thanked and expressed gratitude towards the Board for successfully conducting the TET examination and completing the process in a fair and transparent manner.

A state merit list of the result has also been created. A total of 177 candidates have ranked between first and tenth. Resident of Alamganj in Burdwan Ina Singha ranked first with 133 marks out of 150 while the second and third positions were claimed by four respectively. Out of the total qualified candidates, 53.875 per cent that is 81,077 were male, 46.121 per cent that is 69,408 were female and 0.004 per cent that is six candidates belonged to the others category.

According to the Board, 48718 qualified candidates belonged to the general, 28686 candidates belonged to the OBC-A, 36088 to OBC-B, 35042 to the Scheduled Castes while 1957 candidates belonged to the Scheduled Tribes.

The Board had already informed that there will be no compromise with transparency in this year’s TET examination. A copy of the answer sheet was provided to the candidates during the examination itself.

The candidates were also given an opportunity to raise disputes over the answers given by the Board. After examining all the questions challenged by the candidates, the Board released the final answer keys on Thursday.

There were some disputes over technical errors in question number 104 in one of the question paper sets. The question and options were correct in English, however, there was an error in the options i.e. instead of A,B,C,D the options in the Bengali set were A,C,A,C. Pal said this was a technical error.

The Board has decided to award one mark to every candidate for this error. There was another error in the Environmental Studies paper, which had a typo. The Board decided to award marks for one particular question to all the candidates.