‘Torture by Haryana Police’ damages Goalpokhar migrant worker’s leg

Raiganj: A migrant worker from Goalpokhar in North Dinajpur, Md Juned Alam returned home with a broken leg, after allegedly being brutally assaulted by Haryana Police in Panipat simply because he spoke Bengali. He was met at his residence in Goagaon by Ghulam Rabbani, the Minister of State for Environment, Non‑conventional and Renewable Energy Sources and MLA for Goalpokhar, who promised to seek justice on his behalf.

Alam had been employed at an Almirah manufacturing factory in Panipat for several years. Last week the Haryana Police reportedly entered the premises demanding his Aadhaar card. On producing it, the officers accused him of being Bangladeshi and immediately subjected him to physical violence. His hands were tied, and his legs thrashed with sticks. The blows reportedly shattered his left leg below the knee. With the help of co‑workers, he was treated locally before being sent home to recover.

This incident comes amid a mass exodus of migrant workers from North Bengal, particularly districts like North Dinajpur and Murshidabad, in reaction to mounting reports of police harassment in states such as Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharastra.

Workers despite possessing Aadhaar, voter ID, PAN and other valid documents have been branded as Bangladeshi and, in many cases, detained or assaulted. At his home in Goagaon, Alam recounted, “I have no intention to return. I was beaten despite having genuine identity documents. Haryana Police officials suddenly visited our factory and sought my Aadhaar Card. When I showed it, they told it was fake and forced me to call myself Bangladeshi. When I denied, they brought me to a secret place and beat me severely. Then my leg was broken.”

Ghulam Rabbani condemned the alleged assault and said: “It was shameful. We will file complaints with Human Rights Commission. The matter will be taken to Court ensuring legal action against perpetrators. Many Bengali‑speaking migrant workers have already returned after being assaulted in BJP‑ruled states. Our Chief Minister is arranging jobs locally for them.”