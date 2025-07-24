Torsa River: Two teenagers drown

Cooch Behar: A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon when two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Torsa River near the Takagachh Karishal Huzur Saheb area, on the outskirts of Cooch Behar town. The victims have been identified as Rupa Das (18), a resident of Takagachh, and Shubhrajit Sarkar (18), from the Lichutala area.

According to police sources, a group of seven friends had gone to the river to bathe. Shubhrajit reportedly began drowning first and Rupa rushed to his aid. Tragically, both were swept away by the strong current.

Local youths, alerted by the commotion, jumped into the river and managed to rescue two others from the water. Upon learning that Rupa and Shubhrajit were also missing, they re-entered the river and pulled both out. The victims were rushed to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The incident has cast a pall of grief over the community. Local youth Sahinur Islam, who took part in the rescue, said: “We tried our best to save them.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t rescue Rupa and Shubhrajit. Such incidents occur here every year. We urge the administration to impose a ban on entering the river in this area.”

District Superintendent of Police Dyutiman Bhattacharya confirmed the deaths and said: “A young man and woman drowned in the Torsa River. The matter is under investigation.”