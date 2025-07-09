Torrential rainfall floods city pockets, disrupts traffic during peak hours

Kolkata: Heavy rainfall caused by an active monsoon and a low-pressure system resulted in extensive waterlogging across Kolkata on Tuesday, severely affecting road traffic, daily commutes and public transport.

Several areas in the city experienced significant water accumulation, including Central Avenue, Muktaram Babu Street, College Street, BB Ganguly Street, Kasba, Picnic Garden, Tollygunge, Garia, Nayabad, Jadavpur, Lake Gardens, Jodhpur Park, Behala, and parts of Joka.

According to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), the rainfall between 2 am and 8 am was particularly intense.

Maniktala recorded 80 mm of rain, Duttabagan 77 mm, Birpara 78 mm, and Marcus Square 68 mm. Other localities saw similar rainfall: Ballygunge (66 mm), Chetla (47 mm), Mominpur (67 mm), Kalighat (63 mm), Jodhpur Park (195 mm), Dhapa (62 mm), Topsia (63 mm), Ultadanga (69 mm), Kamdahari (70 mm), Palmer Bridge (78 mm), and Thanthania (79 mm). Alipore weather station recorded 81.6 mm, Dumdum 99.3 mm, and Salt Lake 88.3 mm.

A KMC official stated that despite temporary waterlogging, water was being cleared swiftly through pumping stations. However, due to high tide in the Hooghly River, lock gates remained closed between 10 am and 1:30 pm, delaying drainage. Mayor-in-Council Tarak Singh visited several pumping stations to monitor the operations.

The downpour since Monday night led to waterlogging in major roads across North and Central Kolkata, resulting in massive traffic congestion during peak hours. Office-goers and students faced prolonged travel times, with many reporting three to four-hour delays for journeys that typically take under an hour.

VIP Road and Jessore Road were among the worst-affected, with heavy congestion reported from Airport Gate No. 1, Kaikhali, Haldirams, and Chinar Park. In contrast, Salt Lake Sector V remained largely unaffected. Though College More saw brief water accumulation, it was quickly cleared with high-capacity pumps installed by the Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA).

Public transport was disrupted across several areas, compounding commuters’ difficulties. Airline carrier IndiGo issued a travel advisory warning passengers about severe road congestion in Kolkata and urged early travel to the airport. SpiceJet also alerted passengers on social media about potential delays and disruptions due to adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, train services across Eastern Railway’s Sealdah Division were disrupted on Tuesday due to continuous heavy rainfall, with waterlogging reported at several key stations along both the North and Main lines.

While no trains were cancelled, commuters faced delays ranging from 15 to 20 minutes throughout the day.