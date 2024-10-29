Torn flex with CM’s picture causes unrest in Howrah

Kolkata: An unrest cropped up in Howrah after two flexes containing the photo of Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee with Durga Puja greetings were found torn on Tuesday morning.

Police registered a case and started a probe to identify the accused persons and nab them. So far, one person was detained by Tuesday evening on suspicions of his involvement in the act. Two flexes containing photos of Mamata and Abhishek and MLA Arup Roy were put up in front of Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC) main gate and at Rameshwar Malia Lane. On Tuesday morning, it was seen that the picture of Mamata was torn but the rest of the flexes were intact. As soon as the party leadership in Howrah learnt about the incident, two separate complaints were lodged with the Howrah City Police.

The party leadership also demanded immediate action to find out the culprits and arrest them.

Local TMC leader Gobinda Saha accused the Opposition of orchestrating the act and demanded immediate action against the responsible people. Police have detained one person and questioned him to find out whether he was involved or not.